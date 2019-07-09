SYLVIA McMASTER

JERSEYVILLE — Sylvia K. McMaster, age 80, of Jerseyville, Illinois formerly of Altona, Illinois, died at 12:53 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home in Jerseyville.

She was born on Saturday, Sept. 10, 1938 in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of Gottlieb M. and Ada S. (Bloomer) Kruse. Sylvia was reared and educated in Jerseyville, graduating from Jerseyville High School in 1956. She then went on to attend McMurray College in Jerseyville and graduated with her Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics. On Sunday, July 17, 1960, Sylvia was married to Hugh W. McMaster in Jerseyville. Hugh preceded her in death on Wednesday, March 21, 2007.

Left to cherish Sylvia's memory is her sister, Elaine (and William) Thiel of Carrollton, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother; and two sisters.

Although Sylvia was originally from Jerseyville, she always felt a strong connection to and love for the Altona, and later Oneida, areas. During her life, Sylvia was a devoted member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Altona. She worked for many years for the State of Illinois Department of Human Services in the Public Aid department as a social worker and was a dedicated employee.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 10-11 a.m. at the Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Home in Oneida, Illinois. Memorial services will directly follow at 11 a.m., Rev. Tim Anderson officiating. Inurnment will be at the Oneida Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Altona, Oneida & Wataga Ambulance Service. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made through www.hurd-hendricksfuneralhome.com.