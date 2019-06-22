Sylvia Edna Pranger, 93, of Jerseyville (formerly of Greene County) died on Thursday June 20, 2019 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.

Born Oct. 19, 1925 in White Hall, she was the daughter of the late James Edward and Sylvia (Kessie) Koenig Butler.

She married Joseph H. Pranger, Jr. on Oct. 14, 1945 in Carrollton and he preceded her in death on January 23, 2003.

Surviving are her children: Deborah Davis of North Las Vega, NV, Tonya (Terry) Moser of Livingston, TX, Joseph Pranger III of Auburndale, FL, grandchildren: Jason Pranger, Melissa Pranger Gabaldon, Leah Moser Wansley, Carrie Moser Stavinoha, great-grandchildren: Megan and Paige Wansley, Zachary and Ella Stavinoha, Katelynn Kennedy, Christopher and Amber Gabaldon, great-great grandchildren: Easton, Branson and Wyatt, and a sister: Alberta Sadler of Murrayville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Wretha Harness Cunningham, Catherine Wright, Lelia Edwards, and brothers Marcus Koenig, Daniel Koenig, and Lloyd Koenig.

Edna graduated White Hall High School in 1943. She worked at the Jacksonville State Hospital (later the Jacksonville Developmental Center) for 20 years, retiring in 1985. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Carrollton, the Catholic Daughters of America and St. John's Altar Society.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday June 24, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church. A prayer service will be held at 3:45 p.m. that afternoon. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the church with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John's School. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.