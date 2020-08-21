1/1
Tammy Williams
EAST ALTON — Tammy Renee Williams, 57, passed away 7 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at her residence.

Born March 31, 1963 in Wood River, Illinois, she was the daughter of Darrell Williams of South Roxana and the late Jennie (Rigdon) Williams.

Tammy had been a self-employed painter for several years.

Surviving in addition to her father are two daughters, Amanda (Joe) Carney of Glen Carbon and Andria West of Wood River; one grandchild, Arianah West; and two sisters, Terri Williams and Trisha Ford, both of Roxana.

Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday. The Rev. Chris Clark will officiate.

Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Memorials may be made to Abundant Life Church in Wood River, IL.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
