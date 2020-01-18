EAST ALTON — Tara Lucille Behr, 50, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Feb. 14, 1969, she was the daughter of Teddy W. and Janet L. (Callis) Behr.

Tara was employed in Accounts Payable for Triad Manufacturing in St. Louis, Missouri.

Surviving are a brother, Tyler (Trina) Behr; and sister, Tracy Behr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Michael W. Behr.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.

Burial will be private in Linsey Cemetery near McClure, Illinois.