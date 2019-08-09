TARRIE MARSHALL

CREVE COEUR — Tarrie A. Marshall, 79, passed away July 3, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur, Missouri. She was born July 14, 1939, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Frank and Emma (Holmes) Davis.

Tarrie was a devoted teacher and lover of music. She was a member of the Danville Symphony. She loved her family and enjoyed genealogy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Marshall. She is survived by her children, Thomas Marshall (Julie Marshall) of Ballwin, Missouri; Kypris Aster Drake (known to many as JoEllen Stein) of Julian, California, and three grandchildren: Trevor and Alexandra Dillon, and Drake Brawley.

A double memorial for her and her niece, Lois Lobbig, will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m at the Alton Museum of History and Art, 2809 College Ave., Alton, IL. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Alton Museum of History and Art.