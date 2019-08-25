BETHALTO — Taylor Jackson, 26, of Bethalto, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at her home.

She was born July 13, 1993, in Alton, the daughter of Douglas and Stacie (Eaker) Jackson.

Taylor loved music of all types. Her hobbies included camping, floating, hiking, bonfires, and road trips to anywhere. Taylor loved being an aunt, even to those she wasn't related to. She is remembered as being extremely selfless and was willing to help anybody.

She is survived by her father, Douglas Jackson; her grandmother, Violet Eaker of Bethalto; two brothers and their wives, Evan and Jocelyn Jackson of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Dylan and Cee Cee Jackson of Wood River; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Stacie; a grandfather, Dorman Eaker; a grandmother, Gloria McAfee; and her best friend, Juli Biro.

Visitation will be held Monday, Aug 26, 2019, from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Kevin Wells officiating. Cremation rites will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trevor Project.

