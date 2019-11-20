WOOD RIVER — Teagus T. Saufnauer, 45, of Wood River, formerly of Granite City and Edwardsville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at his home.

Teagus was born on June 21, 1974 in Granite City, Illinois. Teagus was a deck hand for Lewis & Clark Tow Boat Operations and a graduate of Edwardsville High School. In his free time, Teagus enjoyed his days of spending time with his family and friends. Teagus will be remembered for his kind heart and all the special times he shared with his family.

He is survived by and will be missed by his mom and stepdad, Carol and Sam Amisch of Edwardsville, Illinois; sister, Charisma (Dan) Henzie; nieces, Caitlyn Henzie and Carissa Henzie; son, Luke Laster; stepmom, Trudy Saufnauer; brothers Eric Saufnauer and children, Boris Twillman; nephew Forest Twillman; niece Sarah Twillman; uncle Bill Coghlan; cousins Megan (Gawain) Piper, Marley (Dale) Wall; second cousin, Presley Wall; second cousins Kadence Piper, Lora Lie Piper; aunt, Cindy (Dave Sciotto) Coghlan; cousin, Emily Baczewski; aunt, Catherine Gaumer; cousin, Steven (Jayne) Gaumer; second cousin, Michael Gaumer, Elizabeth Gaumer; uncle, George Amisch; cousin, John (Rachele) Amisch; second cousin, Mackinnon Amisch; cousin, Anne (Alex) Dragic; second cousin, Nikola Dragic; cousin, Jerry (Karen) Dragich and children, Janet (John) Sturley and children, Robert Dragich, Sue (Rick) McCain and children; sister-in-law, Myrna Amisch (nee Kesterson); and cousins, Anthony Allen, Tina Wyatt, Rose (Jim) Woodall.

Teagus was preceded in death by his father; Robert Saufnauer.

In celebration of Teagus' life, graveside services will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bellefontaine Cemetery, 4947 West Florissant Ave. in St, Louis, Missouri. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.