JERSEYVILLE — Ted Morkel, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, died on July 18, 2019 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab.

Ted was born on June 11, 1938 in St. Louis to W.T. Sam & Ruth (Nash) Morkel. In Ted's younger years, he worked alongside his father as a carpenter in their home building business out of Godfrey. More recently, Ted worked at Cohner Properties in St. Louis as a maintenance supervisor. He also served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge in Alton.

Ted married his beloved, Gloria Reeder, in Alton on Aug. 23, 1975. He loved time spent camping and making memories with his family.

Ted is survived by his daughter, Demetria (Shawn) Parker of Fieldon; step-children Jeff (Patty) Clayton of Kewaskum, Wisconsin, Rene (Rick) Oseland of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Tammy (Mike) Buzan of Port Smith, Virginia and Tiggy (Mike) Clayton of Alton; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother, Jim Morkel.

A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab Activity Program.

Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.