TED WILLIS

JERSEYVILLE - Terry F. "Ted" Willis, 79, died at 1:55 a.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home after several years battling Alzheimers Disease.

He was born in Alton, Illinois on Feb. 12, 1940, one of three children born to Elmer F. "Bud" and Florence (Smith) Willis.

A Jersey County resident his entire life, he graduated in 1958 from Jersey Community High School, and served his country with the United States Army, as well as the Army Reserves. He began working at Laclede Steel in Alton as an electrician, and dedicated 40 years of service, retiring as a maintenance supervisor.

In order to stay busy after retirement, Ted began driving a school bus for Jersey Community Unit School District #100, a job he enjoyed as he was able to drive through the countryside daily and enjoy getting to know the children.

A quiet man who demanded little out of life, his greatest joy was his family. He was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and an amazing PaPa. His desire was to provide for his family and see to it that they had everything they needed and more.

He loved the outdoors, golfing and tending to his large garden at home. He especially looked forward to hanging out with his fishing buddies on their many trips throughout the years.

He married the former Judy Lynne Jennings on Feb. 18, 1961 at the Delhi Baptist Church, and together they have been blessed with 58 years of marriage and the joys of raising their two daughters.

Surviving are his wife, Judy Willis of Jerseyville; two daughters and a son in-law, Lynne Williams of St. Charles, Missouri., and Cindy and Steve Hunter of Godfrey, illinois; two grandchildren, Maxwell Hunter a student at the University of Missouri and Gwendolyn Hunter a student at Illinois State University-Normal; a sister, Sue Chandler of Jerseyville; a brother and sister in-law, Gary and Frances Willis of Jerseyville; and a brother in-law, Robert Brundies of Jerseyville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cathy Lynn Willis on Sept. 21, 1963; a brother in-law, John Chandler, and a sister in-law, Jane Brundies; and a father in-law and mother in-law, James and Marjorie (Chappel) Jennings.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25 at the Delhi Baptist Church in Delhi, with Rev. Kenneth Fields officiating.

Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting military graveside rites.

Memorials may be given to the Delhi Baptist Church.

