O'FALLON — Teresa D. Abner, age 70, departed this life on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Memorial East Hospital in Shiloh, Illinois.

Visitation is Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. until the service at noon at St. James Baptist Church, 2016 Belle St., Alton, Illinois. Eulogist is the Rev. Ramon L. Collins. Burial is Monday, Nov. 25, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri at 12: 45 p.m.

Arrangements are by Cathy M. Williams & Sons funeral Home in Alton.