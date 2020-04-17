ALTON — Teresa "T. Ann" Krepel, 85, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born June 25, 1934 in Jerseyville, Illinois, she was the daughter of James P. and Katherine (Gavin) Gibbons. She graduated from S.I.U.E. and retired as a student/teacher coordinator for S.I.U.E. She also served on the Pastoral Council of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield, Illinois, representing the Alton Deanery. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, Illinois, and loved to travel.

Rome and Ireland were among her favorite destinations. On Feb. 5, 1955 she married Charles Krepel in Brighton, Illinois.

He survives. Also surviving are five children, Dale Krepel (Jeanne) of Alton, Jeffrey Krepel (Esther) of Alton, Kenneth Krepel (Charlene) of Shoreview, Minnesota, Brian Krepel (Lisa) of West Frankfort, Illinois, and Amy Clary (Guy) of Bethalto; 13 grandchildren, Nathan (Jessica) Krepel, Sarah (Mark) Eagan, Katie (Matt) McDannel, Andy Krepel, Brandon (Allison) Krepel, Greg Krepel, Jana Pawlak, Mary (Jon) Podvin, Kendra Krepel, Danielle Krepel, Kaitlin Krepel, Max Clary, and Xander Clary; and 11 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, Herb, Paul and Patrick Gibbons; and five sisters, Margaret Hickey, Dorothy Haegele, Katherine Hackworth, Eileen Allen, and Agnes Schell.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines regarding public events, a drive thru visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Please enter the funeral home parking lot via Rozier Street and proceed under the new carport. The family will be inside our building, on your driver side, so you will be able to wave, throw a flower, or show a sign as you proceed past them and exit onto State Street. Private graveside services will be held Monday, April 20, at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Memorials may be made to Options Now. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.