BUNKER HILL — Teresa Diane Mullink, 57, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton, Illinois, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at 7:24 p.m.

She was born March 21, 1962, in Alton, to Leonard Anton "Slick" Mullink & Billie Jean (Ray) Mullink.

She was a bus driver and school monitor for Bunker Hill School District. Teresa was a cheerleading coach and a seamstress.

She enjoyed crocheting and crafting. She was also a Harry Potter fan.

She is survived by her mother, Billie Jean Mullink of Bunker Hill; daughters, Cristi Kueck of Wood River, Illinois, and Valerie (Alex) Naylor of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Kameron Kueck, Courtney Kueck, Klayton Kueck, Gwyndylen Kueck, and Maxx Naylor; sisters, Mary Jane (Jim) Hessel of Holiday Shores, Illinois, and Tammy (Mike) Orban of Bunker Hill; and friend, Kenny Kueck.

Teresa was preceded in death by her father.

Friends may call on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services are Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home.

Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bunker Hill. Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill School District in memory of Teresa Mullink.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.