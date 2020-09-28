Teresa Whiteside

ALTON — Theresa J. Whiteside (nee Boulds) died at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Theresa fought cancer for almost a year, all the while doing what she did best, being a loving mother and wife. Her last breath on earth was followed by her first breath in Heaven.

Theresa had a smile that would light up the room. She showed kindness to everyone she met. Her life was her testimony to how much she loved Jesus, her Lord and Savior. God shined through Theresa.

Theresa was born on June 5, 1966 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Lawrence and Mary Boulds.

Theresa worked many years at Fast Freddie's in Granite City, Illinois, as a barber and hair stylist until multiple sclerosis would not let her work anymore.

Theresa was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Theresa married Daniel L. Whiteside on Feb. 1, 1991 at the Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville, Illinois.

They were so in love they married again at Spring Street Assembly of God Church in Alton, Illinois, on June 15, 1991. They were married for over 29 years. There are not enough words to describe the depth of love they shared.

They had four beautiful children, Serena, Marissa, Joseph, and Stephen.

Theresa's husband, Daniel, and their children survive with broken hearts.

Theresa is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, David and Mary Boulds; and her beloved nieces, Shannon Burch and Colleen Boulds; she also leaves behind countless family and friends, all of whom she loved and cherished.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Lawrence Boulds; and two sisters, Laraine Patterson and Diane Boulds.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, also at Calvary Baptist Church. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate.

Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

