1/1
Teresa Whiteside
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — Theresa J. Whiteside (nee Boulds) died at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Theresa fought cancer for almost a year, all the while doing what she did best, being a loving mother and wife. Her last breath on earth was followed by her first breath in Heaven.

Theresa had a smile that would light up the room. She showed kindness to everyone she met. Her life was her testimony to how much she loved Jesus, her Lord and Savior. God shined through Theresa.

Theresa was born on June 5, 1966 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Lawrence and Mary Boulds.

Theresa worked many years at Fast Freddie's in Granite City, Illinois, as a barber and hair stylist until multiple sclerosis would not let her work anymore.

Theresa was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Theresa married Daniel L. Whiteside on Feb. 1, 1991 at the Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville, Illinois.

They were so in love they married again at Spring Street Assembly of God Church in Alton, Illinois, on June 15, 1991. They were married for over 29 years. There are not enough words to describe the depth of love they shared.

They had four beautiful children, Serena, Marissa, Joseph, and Stephen.

Theresa's husband, Daniel, and their children survive with broken hearts.

Theresa is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, David and Mary Boulds; and her beloved nieces, Shannon Burch and Colleen Boulds; she also leaves behind countless family and friends, all of whom she loved and cherished.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Lawrence Boulds; and two sisters, Laraine Patterson and Diane Boulds.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, also at Calvary Baptist Church. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate.

Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved