Terri Garner
ALTON — Terri Denise Garner, 63, passed away 2:48 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Dec. 7, 1956, she was the daughter of John Charles and Ruby (Scroggins) Baum.

Terri had worked as a home healthcare aide.

She is survived by sons, Ian Garner (Elizabeth Adams) of Wood River, Illinois, and Josh (Sara) Garner in Kansas; daughter, Danielle (James) Betts of Godfrey, Illinois; grandchildren, James Betts, IV, Breyden Betts, Eastin Garner, Westin Garner, Alexandria Garner, Morgan Garner, Robyn Garner, Millie Garner, Joshua Garner, Noah Garner, William Garner, Kyler Elfgen and Ethan Giesen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Keestan Elfgen; brother, Steven Baum; and daughter-in-law, Maria Garner.

A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
