Terrie Skelton

WOOD RIVER — Terrie Lee Skelton, 73, of Wood River, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Born July 8, 1947 in Alton, Illinois, she was a daughter of Roy E. and Blanche E. (Smith) Cook.

Terrie retired from Bank of America.

Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey (Alesha) Skelton of Maryville, Illinois, and Jason (Jennifer) Skelton of Bixby, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a sister, Trudy Brown of East Alton; and three brothers, Tom Cook of Bethalto, Illinois, and Ted (Joline) Cook and Toby Cook, both of East Alton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Toni Lynn Skelton Van Dee.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.