Terrie Skelton
WOOD RIVER — Terrie Lee Skelton, 73, of Wood River, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Born July 8, 1947 in Alton, Illinois, she was a daughter of Roy E. and Blanche E. (Smith) Cook.

Terrie retired from Bank of America.

Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey (Alesha) Skelton of Maryville, Illinois, and Jason (Jennifer) Skelton of Bixby, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a sister, Trudy Brown of East Alton; and three brothers, Tom Cook of Bethalto, Illinois, and Ted (Joline) Cook and Toby Cook, both of East Alton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Toni Lynn Skelton Van Dee.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
