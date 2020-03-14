ROCKBRIDGE — Terry Shane Blumenberg, 47, died at 9:42 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Illinois.

He was born on Aug. 14, 1972 in Jerseyville, Illinois, one of four children born to Gustav and Virginia (Jackson) Blumenberg.

Terry was a 1990 graduate of Greenfield High School and worked as a Truck Driver his entire life, working for various trucking companies throughout the years, and most recently for WW Transport.

He married the former Monica Tigo and together they were the proud parents of two daughters; who brought about a tremendous amount of joy in Terry's life and he was immensely proud of them both.

From a young age, spending time at the "campsite", Terry developed a love for nature and spending time outdoors. He enjoyed both deer and mushroom hunting, fishing, riding his side-by-side, spending time on the Current River, and hosting family barbecue's. Simply put, he was a simple man, who enjoyed surrounding himself with nature and the company of family and friends.

Surviving are his father, Gus Blumenberg of Rockbridge, Illinois; two daughters, Alyssa Blumenberg, stationed with the United States Air Force in San Antonio, Texas, and Emily Blumenberg of Greenfield, Illinois; a brother, Kevin Gress of Hamburg, Illinois; two sisters and a brother in-law, Tammy and Pat McAdams of Carrollton, Illinois, and Wendy Rives of Maroa, Illinois; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Blumenberg on June 8, 2010.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville from 4 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.