WOOD RIVER — Terry Ann Crawford, 71, passed away at 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 in Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Alton on May 30, 1948, she was the daughter of Joseph and Virginia Warren. On July 29, 1967 in Alton, she married James Charles Crawford. He died Jan. 4, 2002.

Surviving are two sons, Mike (Lisa) Crawford and Scott (Christine) Crawford all of Wood River; grandsons, Colton and Keelan Crawford; sisters, Tammy (Keith) Miller of East Alton, Debi (Tommy) Nasello of Alton, Judy Warren of Hartford, Janice (Larry) Mooney of Troy, Missouri, Renee (Ronnie) Harshbarger of Godfrey, Darlene (Joe) Govero of Bunker Hill; brothers, Frank Warren of Wood River, Kevin Warren of Roxana. Ronnie (Dorothy) Warren of Godfrey, Jerry Warren in Arkansas; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 10:30 am, Wednesday. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.