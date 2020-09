ALTON — Terry Crouch, 64, passed away at 7:54 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Oct. 19, 1955 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Hillis G and Marian Oulson Crouch.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sheryl Harris.

Per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded and burial will take place at a later date.

Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.