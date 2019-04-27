TERRY HOLMES

WOOD RIVER — Terry John Holmes, 57, passed away 3:59 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born March 8, 1962, in Tulsa OK, he was the son of Jerry Holmes and Marjorie Collins.

On October 26, 2007 he married Kathi (Norton) Price in Edwardsville, IL. She survives in Roxana.

Terry was a stocker at Shop N Save for 15 years and dearly loved his fur babies, Arlo, Sugar and Dexter.

Surviving are his mother, spouse, three brothers-Leo Holmes, Phoenix, AZ, Warren Holmes, Amarillo TX, Jack Holmes, Amarillo, TX, five step grandchildren, and 4 step great grandchildren.

His father preceded him in death.

There will be no services at this time and Marks Mortuary is handling the arrangements.