TERRY 'T.J.' HOWARD

COTTAGE HILLS — Terry "T.J." Howard III, age 19, of Cottage Hills, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.

He was born May 14, 1999 the son of Terry Howard Jr. and Jennifer Lober Howard.

T.J. enjoyed listening to music, playing video game, fishing, and when he was younger riding his dirt bikes and 4 wheelers.

He is survived by his parents, Terry Howard Jr. of Cottage Hills, IL and Jennifer Lober Howard of Cottage Hills; a sister, Lauren Howard of Cottage Hills; a brother, Sam Murphy of Cottage Hills; an aunt, Julie Howard of Cottage Hills; and his grandfather, Terry Howard Sr. of Godfrey;.

T.J. is preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Howard.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the family.

