Terry Inman

WOOD RIVER — Terry C. Inman, 69, passed away at 8:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Elmwood Nursing and Rehab in Maryville, Illinois.

He was born on April 14, 1951, in Blackton, Arkansas, the son of the late Jesse and Maude (Speakman) Inman.

He married the former Sharon Linkeman on June 9, 1973, in Wanda, Illinois, and she survives.

Other survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Josh Carter of Roxana, Illinois; a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Kelli Inman of Seattle, Washington; nine grandchildren, Tyler, Kaylee, Nik, Jordan, Ashton, Evan, Ezra, Bodhi, and Holden; two sisters, Betsy Foster of White Hall, Arkansas, and Lelia Poss of Rison, Arkansas; four brothers and two sisters-in-law, Clarence Inman of Rison, Arkansas, Willard Inman of Brighton, Illinois, Robert and Debbie Inman of Jerseyville, Illinois, Jack and Mary Inman of Godfrey, Illinois; a sister-in-law, Vera Inman of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; along with many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Terry started working at the age of 15. He was formerly employed at Economy Boat Store, National Marine Service, SCNO; and he retired from American Commercial Lines where he started as a Deckhand and retired as a High Captain.

Terry loved spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jesse, Jerry, and Billy Ray; two brothers-in-law, Donald Poss and Zane Foster; and a sister-in-law, Pearl Inman.

In celebration of his life, a drive thru visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois.

Private funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, at the funeral home. Judy Loyd will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online guestbook available at pitchfordfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
