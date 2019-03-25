TERRY MOBLEY

WOOD RIVER — Terry Lee Mobley, age 59, passed away from heart failure on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home in Wood River, Illinois.

He was born July 13, 1959 in Greenwood, Mississippi to Harry and Katherine (Lee) Mobley. He lived and worked in Texas for many years before joining his family in Alton, Illinois. He was fiercely independent and enjoyed books, research, and music.

He is preceded in death by his father and survived by his mother, four siblings, Harry Mobley Jr., Gary Mobley, Kathy Lynn Mobley, and Leslie Kinder, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

