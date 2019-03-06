Obituary
Print

Terry Sedlacek


SEDLACEK

GLEN CARBON — Terry L. Sedlacek, 62, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his residence. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, March 11 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, Illinois. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. He will be cremated according to his wishes following the services. The family request memorials to the Siteman Center of BJC Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.


Funeral Home
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com