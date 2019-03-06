SEDLACEK
GLEN CARBON — Terry L. Sedlacek, 62, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his residence. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, March 11 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, Illinois. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. He will be cremated according to his wishes following the services. The family request memorials to the Siteman Center of BJC Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.