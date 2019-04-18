TERRY WALSH

JERSEYVILLE - Terrence Lynn "Terry" Walsh, 68, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis County, Missouri.

He was born in Alton, Illinois on Dec. 28, 1950, and was one of seven children born to Martin F. and Maurita (Kadell) Walsh.

He grew up in a close knit family, who valued hard work, faith, and love for the land. His love of farming came at an early age, and he continued to remain active in agriculture throughout his life. He also was familiar face in the construction trade, as he was a tandem truck driver, hauling asphalt.

He attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, and graduated in 1969 from Jersey Community High School. He was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, and was known to always have a good story and had a large circle of friends.

He married the former Brenda Goodman on Oct. 16, 1971 in Jerseyville, Illinois, and together they have shared 47 years, and raised their family of five children.

Surviving are his wife, Brenda Walsh of Jerseyville; one daughter and son in-law, Shon and Kelly Kennedy of Jerseyville; four sons and daughters in-law, Tim and Becky Walsh of Godfrey, Illinois, Todd Walsh of Hoboken, New Jersey, Matt Walsh, and his companion, Sandy Vahle of Jerseyville, and Steven and Jodi Walsh of Jerseyville; six grandchildren, Dennis Hartman, Brendan Kennedy and Alyssa Kennedy all of Jerseyville, Kyle Walsh, Brianna Walsh and Elaina Walsh all of Godfrey; one brother, Martin Walsh of Jerseyville; four sisters and brothers in-law, Patricia and Jack Eccles of Godfrey, Connie English of Woodbridge, Virginia, Barbara and Gary Koenig and Deborah and David Hunter all of Jerseyville; and his brothers and sisters in-law, Gary and Betty Goodman of Chicago, Janice Fraley of Jerseyville, Gwenda and Bill Rice of Jerseyville, Gordon Goodman of Ormond Beach, Florida, and Jewel Whitlach of Pana; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Walsh; two sisters in-law, Gail Walsh and Sheila Goodman; and two brothers in-law, Daniel Fraley and Barry English.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith officiating.

Burial will take place in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

In recognition for the love and care shown to his granddaughter, memorials maybe given to Shriners Hospital.

Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com