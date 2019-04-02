TESSIE MOORE

ALTON — Tessie L. Moore age 83 received eternal rest and peace on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at home with her family.

She was born in Parma, Missouri on Aug. 11, 1935, the daughter of Fred and Ernestine Woodard. Tessie was employed in various positions including Barnes Hospital. Tessie was an entrepreneur, her first business venture was a Detective Service and later Paradise Shoe Store.

Tessie open and operated "Moore Care Services" which had three Group Homes in Alton, Illinois to help the mentally ill clients transition from State care to Community Living. She retired from the Alton Mental Health Center after many years of service.

Evangelist Moore was a former member of True Church House of Prayer to All Nations, and was currently a member of Open Door Fellowship Church. She served in various positions at both churches.

She is survived by her children, Bobbie Alexander, Dennis (Foley) Moore, Glenn (Joyce) Moore, Rhonda (Richard) Moore, Tina (Frank) Holliday, Pamela Cunningham, Patricia (Anthony) Douglas Sr., Charles (Annie) Currie, John Henry (Barbara) Forest and Bertha Murphy, her siblings Dellcinus Lumpkin, Fred (Jennette) Woodard, LeeAnna Hobson, Lillie (Roger) Walker, Bishop Carl (Anita) Woodard, Louise Hill, Shirlena Woodard, Anthony Woodard and Michael Woodard, a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren other relatives. and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Harvey Lee Woodard, Betty Holliday, Kenny Woodard and Thomas Woodard.

Visitation Thursday April 4 from 4-7 p.m. at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton.

Visitation will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Open Door Fellowship in Alton

Pastor Paul Maggos is the eulogist. Burial will take place at Upper Alton Cemetery.