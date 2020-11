Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Thalia's life story with friends and family

Share Thalia's life story with friends and family

EDWARDSVILLE — Thalia Mae Jason-Coleman, age 76, departed this life Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Anderson Hospital. Visitation is from noon until 1 p.m. at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois, on Saturday, Nov. 14. Burial Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville, Illinois.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store