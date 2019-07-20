ALTON — Thelma Irene Chappell, 94, died Monday, June 15, 2019 at Bethesda Dilworth in Webster Groves, Missouri.

Born Aug. 31, 1924 in Bunker, Missouri, she was the daughter of Roy and Winnie (Baker) Thompson. She was a homemaker and a member of the Godfrey Baptist Church.

On July 15, 1961 she married Dale Lowe Chappell in St. Louis. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2006.

Surviving are two daughters, Donna Parker (Dr. David Parker) of Englewood, Colorado, and Debbie Kostielney of Glendale, Missouri; five grandchildren, Kate and Scott DeCamp, and Nick, Joe and Maggie Kostielney; two brothers, Donald Thompson (Janet) of St. Louis and Stanley Thompson of Festus, Missouri; and a sister, Mabel Weller of Salem, Missouri.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Elmo, Wayne and Daryl Thompson, and a sister, Erma Young.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Dr. Glen Greenwood will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethesda Health Group Hospice or Godfrey Baptist Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.