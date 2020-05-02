Thelma King
1935 - 2020
BELVIDERE — Thelma Arlene King, 84, of Belvidere, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Park Place in Belvidere, Illinois. She was born on Thursday, July 18, 1935 in Alton, Illinois, to the late John and Helen (Everett) Simpson. She married the love of her life, Gerald King, on Sunday, August 13, 1955 in Alton. Thelma is loved and will be deeply missed by her daughter, Cheryl (Tom) Hribik; her grandchildren, Robert "Kerry" Adams, Joshua (Nicole) Adams, Jessica (Mike) Roman, Brandy (Brent) Drace, Sara (Ryan) Myers and Daniel (Gina) Hribik; and her great-grandchildren, Johnathon, Kaleigh, Nick, Conner, Garrett, Kyler, Wyatt and Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen; her beloved husband, Jerry; a daughter, Tammy Adams; five brothers; and one sister. The family would like to give a special thanks to Park Place of Belvidere for their care and compassion. Services will be private. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.

Published in The Telegraph from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
