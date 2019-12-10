EAST ALTON — Thelma "Grace" Voigt (aka 'Granny Frogs'), 92, of East Alton, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at 10 p.m. with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.

She was born Oct. 27, 1927, in Philadelphia, Missouri, the daughter of Barney and Aileen (Wright) Hall. She married William F. Voigt on March 20, 1953 in Sisseton, South Dakota, he preceded her in death in 1987.

She is survived by four children and their spouses, Iolet "Dee" Holt of Alton, Illinois, William E. "Willie" (Rita) of Carrollton, Illinois, Jerry "Barney" (Ellen) Voigt of Kampsville, Illinois, and Alice "Sis" (Scott) Zieke of East Alton; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and close friends.

In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents; one brother; one sister; as well as, other close family members.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 13, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment at Upper Alton Cemetery.

