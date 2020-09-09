Thelma Wilson

BETHALTO — Thelma J. Wilson, 79, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on May 6, 1941, the only daughter of Bill and Violet Burton Robinson.

On Nov. 20, 1963 Thelma married Lester Wilson in Alton, Illinois, and was his best friend and wife for almost 57 years.

Thelma worked for IL Bell for several years and then later retired from Bethalto School district as a custodian.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and her great grandson. Thelma never met a stranger and always had an open home to family and friends, especially during holidays. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and her favorite saying "Well, Horse Feathers. "

She is survived her by loving husband, Lester; children, Debbie Hearn (Kevin) of Moro, Illinois, and Darin Wilson (Charlene) of Dorsey, Illinois; three grandchildren, Britni Null (D. J.), Brandon Wilson, and Zachary Hearn; a great-grandson, Cade Null; and two brothers, Larry "Dale" Robinson of Harrisburg, Illinois, and Roger Robinson (Peggy) of Herod, Illinois.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Willard, Freeman, and Darvin Robinson.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, the family has decided that the Visitation and Services will be private. Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.