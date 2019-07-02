THELMA MARSHALL

JERSEYVILLE — After 97 years of a blessed and happy life, Thelma Almeda (Vinson) Marshall passed away at 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home, where she has been a resident for the past 3 months.

She was born in Newbern, Illinois on Feb. 15, 1922, the last surviving of four daughters born to the late John Henry and Clara (Engel) Vinson.

In her early years, Thelma attended Liberty Ridge school, and worked at the International Shoe Factory in Jerseyville, Illinois, and later in life began working in housekeeping in the home of the President of Principia College in Elsah for 22 years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of the Royal Neighbors of America, Jerseyville Women of the Moose, and the Jersey County Home Extension. In her spare time she enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden and flowers, but more importantly enjoyed spoiling her three grandsons.

She married Willard "Jess" Marshall on July 10, 1948 at the former Peace Evangelical Church in Jerseyville, and together they shared nearly 50 years of marriage before his death on May 27, 1998.

Surviving are her daughter, Carol Strunk of Medora, Illinois; two grandsons, Kyle Strunk of Chicago and Derek Strunk and his wife Kelly, of Godfrey; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son in-law, Earl "Larry" Strunk Jr.; a grandson, Aaron Strunk; three sisters, Alice Plummer, Mildred Auston, and Reta Wallace; and her beloved dog, Precious.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3 until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. David Prosser will officiate.

She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

In honor of her love of pets, memorials may be given in her honor to the Riverbend Area Humane Shelter of Jerseyville.

