ST. JOSEPH — Theodore "Ted" Hauser, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born June 3, 1943 in Alton, Illinois. He graduated from Marquette High School in Alton and then obtained his Bachelor's and Master's degrees at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

Ted served in the Army during the Vietnam Era, he was stationed in Korea.

He had a 40-year career in City Planning, Economic and Community Development, and City Management

Ted married Karen Fleak February 12, 1971; she survives of the home, they were happily married for 49 years.

He was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.

Ted enjoyed adventures with his family, dancing with his wife, storm chasing with friends, St. Louis Cardinal's baseball, Oakland Raider's football, but most of all he enjoyed having "Ted Talks" with everyone he passed in life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gertrude; and his brother Danny.

Additional survivors include his children, Jennifer Hauser (Chris Delier), Christopher Hauser (Christina Robbins), and Erika Hauser (B. Scott Flint); grandchildren, Matthew Hauser (Miranda), Shad Patterson, Elizabeth Roark (John Anderson), Andrew Hauser, Ally Hauser (Stephen McMath), Trudy Hauser, and James Dale; great-grandchild, Jonathan; sister, Marie Quinn (Boyd); brother, William Hauser (Diane); also numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Parish Rosary 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For those wishing to make a memorial donation the family suggests Catholic Charities of donor's choice, or Community Missions at Judah House. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.