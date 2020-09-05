KENTUCKY — Theodore Harrison Young, 97, of Milton, Kentucky, formerly of Illinois, died on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at his home in Milton.

He was born on Feb. 26, 1923 in tiny community of Kane, Greene County, Illinois, the son of the late Peter and Grace Hunt Young.

He had served his Country in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant as a Section Leader – Heavy Machine Gun in Company M 180th Infantry, during the height of World War II.

For his service to his Country he received a Purple Heart for being wounded in Epinal, France, in 1944, a Silver and Bronze Battle Star, Good Conduct Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, and Distinguished Unit Badge.

After his Military Service time he had went into the Autobody industry owning Superior Autobody in Wood River, Illinois, for over 20 years.

He was also a very talented Wood Worker and went on to teach Wood Working Classes at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois, for many years.

Some of his favorite hobbies that he enjoyed were Fishing, Camping, Boating and spending many Summers in a cabin that he owned on Gillespie Lake in Illinois.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church in East Alton, Illinois.

He will be missed by his son, Randall Theodore Young of Milton; his daughter and son in-law, Jill Nanette and James Marty Rogers of Murphysboro, Illinois; a sister, Eura Mae Weaver of Jerseyville, Illinois; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; His former wife, Wilma Rosella Young of Murphysboro, Illinois, that he shared 44 years of marriage with also survives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gladys Dial Young on Feb. 24, 2019; his daughter in-law, Artie Young; a sister, Eldora Stiles; along with two brothers, Robert and Richard "Dick" Young.

A Memorial Service to Honor his Life Legacy is planned for a later date in his home state of Illinois to be announced by his family.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org., In care of the funeral home.