THERESA BORDERS

ALTON — Theresa (Lara) Borders, 79, of Alton, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her Residence.

She was born on Nov. 3, 1939 in Alton, the daughter of Paul and Helena (Pinkowski) Lara. She married Harold E. Borders on June 11, 1968 in Alton. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2004.

Theresa was a member of the United Pentecostal Church of Wood River, Illinois. She volunteered for the Foster Grandparent Program for over ten years. She also enjoyed crocheting, traveling, and reading.

She is survived by one child, Alan Lara of Texas; a sister, Marlene Griffin; two brothers, Edward (Janice) Lara and John (Debbie) Lara all of Alton; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Harold; she is preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers, Richard Lara, Armando Lara, Santos Lara; 4 sisters, Mercedes Reynolds, Della Mae Smith, Cecilia Kenshalo, and Loretta Kelly.

A committal service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with Pastor Terry Munn officiating.

Memorials may be made to the United Pentecostal Church of Wood River.

