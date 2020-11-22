GODFREY — Theresa "Terri" Ann Skrabacz, 73, died at 5:08 a.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Godfrey.

Born November 10, 1947 in East St. Louis, she was the daughter of Udell and Wilhelmina (Schutzenhofer) Kreider. Terri retired as a secretary for OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and was an avid reader. On April 30, 1966 she married Ronald Lee Skrabacz in Biloxi, MS. He preceded her in death.

Surviving is a son, Ron Skrabacz (Carla) of Godfrey, two grandchildren, Morgan and Jacob Skrabacz, and a brother, James Kreider of Alton. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Adam Skrabacz.

Services will be private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at St. Adalberts Cemetery in Fairview Heights. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Vitas Hospice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.