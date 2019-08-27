BETHALTO — Therma Ray Biggs, 82, passed away 1:48 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Integrity Healthcare of Alton.

Born Feb. 11, 1937 in Cave-in-Rock, Illinois, she was the daughter of wen and Mavis (Blakley) Angleton.

She had been a Certified Nursing Aide and a Physical Therapy Aide for many years before retiring.

Surviving are a son, Alan Biggs of Alton, Illinois; daughter, Katrina Biggs of Bethalto, Illinois; six grandchildren; three brothers, Steve Angleton of East Alton, Illinois, Greydon Angleton of Godfrey, Owen Lynn Angleton of Jerseyville, Illinois; and two sisters, Phyllis Angleton of East Alton and Angela Cochran of Wood River, Illinois.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Godfrey. Pastor Adrian Das will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Godfrey.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.