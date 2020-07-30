NEW YORK — Thomas W. Schwegel, 78, passed away in Rochester New York, on Nov. 4, 2019.

Mary J (Jeanne McCarthy) Schwegel, 78, passed away in Rochester, on March 14. 2020.

Tom and Jeanne were preceded in death by Tom's parents, Peter and Louise Schwegel; and Jeanne's parents, Francis and Jeanette McCarthy; Tom's brothers and sisters-in-law, Bud and Phyllis, Pete and Maggie, and Carla (Ed).

Tom and Jeanne are survived by daughters, Jennifer (Nate), and Beth (Randy) Smith; grandchildren, Samantha (Ifesola) Fadare , Jacob Reitnauer, Allison and Danielle Reitnauer; siblings, Carolyn (Terry) Dooley, Barbara Fallon, James (Sue), John (Margaret), Mary Ann (James) Gillett, Edward, and Jane (Rod) Wallace; and many nieces & nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visitation starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois, with a memorial mass to follow at 10 a.m. and internment at St Patrick Cemetery.

The family requests that masks be worn.