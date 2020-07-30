1/2
Thomas and Mary Schwegel
NEW YORK — Thomas W. Schwegel, 78, passed away in Rochester New York, on Nov. 4, 2019.

Mary J (Jeanne McCarthy) Schwegel, 78, passed away in Rochester, on March 14. 2020.

Tom and Jeanne were preceded in death by Tom's parents, Peter and Louise Schwegel; and Jeanne's parents, Francis and Jeanette McCarthy; Tom's brothers and sisters-in-law, Bud and Phyllis, Pete and Maggie, and Carla (Ed).

Tom and Jeanne are survived by daughters, Jennifer (Nate), and Beth (Randy) Smith; grandchildren, Samantha (Ifesola) Fadare , Jacob Reitnauer, Allison and Danielle Reitnauer; siblings, Carolyn (Terry) Dooley, Barbara Fallon, James (Sue), John (Margaret), Mary Ann (James) Gillett, Edward, and Jane (Rod) Wallace; and many nieces & nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visitation starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois, with a memorial mass to follow at 10 a.m. and internment at St Patrick Cemetery.

The family requests that masks be worn.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
