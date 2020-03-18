ALTON — "Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country." Those are not just words from President Kennedy's inaugural address, those are words that defined the life of Thomas E. Berry, Sr. With his wife and family at his side, Tom passed away at Alton Memorial Hospital after a short but courageous battle on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Tom was born on July 13, 1940 in St. Louis, Missouri. Tom was the son of George R. and Anna Ruth (Koebbe) Berry. Tom later moved to Bethalto, Illinois, together with his parents and older siblings, Georgia, Jim, and Barbara, and later welcoming a younger brother Willard to the family.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, along with his sister Georgia, and Brother Jim.

Tom graduated from Civic Memorial High in 1958 and then received an academic scholarship to St. Louis University, graduating in 1962. He then received his Ph.D in Chemistry in 1966 from University of California, Riverside.

While in college, Tom met the love of his life, Carol Ann (Glueck) Berry. Tom and Carol were married on Aug. 19, 1961, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife; their children, Tom (Micki) Berry, Jr., Kathy (David) Wimer and Michael Berry; and grandchildren, Megan (T.J.) Wirth, Christopher (Eve) Roggio, Jordan Wimer, Morgan Berry, Michael (Natasha) Murrell, Katie Berry, Claire Murrell and Lilly Berry.

Following completion of his academic career, Tom originally worked as a research chemist for Shell Oil Company, originally in Emeryville, California, and later in Roxana, Illinois.

Putting family first before career, Tom left Shell Oil in order to succeed his father as President of C.B.W. Transport Services, Inc. Tom successfully navigated C.B.W. through the deregulation of the trucking industry in the 1980's while proudly maintaining C.B.W. as a union affiliated trucking company with members of Teamsters Local 525. Tom took great pride in being able to support not only his family through his management of C.B.W., but also the opportunity C.B.W. afforded its many life-long employees.

In addition to his business accomplishments, Tom provided a life-long service commitment to our region. He served for 18 years as a member of the Board of Education for Roxana Community School District, which provided him one of his favorite memories in being able to personally award a diploma to each of his children. Tom additionally served as a Trustee for Wood River Township along with serving as a member of the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation. Last, but certainly not least, Tom continued the tradition of his father, George, by serving nearly 40 years as a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for United Way in the Riverbend Area.

While Tom's civic, educational and professional accomplishments were exemplary, sports kept him grounded in reality. As a youth, he loved to take the Trolley and attend St. Louis Brown's baseball games. Once the Browns moved, Tom became a Cardinals fan and enjoyed attending several World Series games with family. Tom also was a season ticket holder for many years with the football Cardinals, attending with his best friends in life, Bill Threlkeld and Joe McGraw. He also shared with both his father George, along with his children, a lifelong support for University of Illinois sports, having attended both football and basketball games the last 30 years of his life. Tom also enjoyed landscaping and sharing tractor rides with his grandchildren.

Weber and Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is handling arrangements. A celebration of Tom's life will be scheduled at a future date.

Memorials can be made to the Endowment Fund for Southwest Illinois Division of the United Way of Greater St. Louis or the Missouri Botanical Garden.

