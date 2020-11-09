1/
Thomas Bunch
EAST ALTON — Thomas Paul Bunch, 81, passed away 1:55 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at his residence.

Born Oct. 5, 1939 in Rosedale, Tennessee, he was the son of Bud and Ellen (Lowe) Bunch.

A U.S. Army veteran, he worked as a TAP Specialist for McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft before retiring.

Tom enjoyed bowling and was a part of the Blind Bowling Team of IMPACT.

He married Lois Lowe on June 8, 1963 in San Jose, California. She survives.

Surviving in addition are a son, Michael (Holly) Bunch of Godfrey, Illinois; daughter, Paula (Clay) Naugle of Moro, Illinois; grandchildren, Taylor (Travis) Pruitt, Mallory Slayden, Lucas Naugle, Sophie Bunch, Jake Dabbs; great-granddaughters, Juliette Pruitt, Bella Dabbs; and brothers, Elwood Bunch of Wartburg, Tennessee, and Troy (Lizz) Bunch of Lantana, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David and Frank Bunch; and sisters, Charlotte Summers, Unella Isham and Omalee Roecker.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 13 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Bishop David Sever will officiate.

Burial will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with military honors.

Memorials may be made to IMPACT Center for Independent Living in Alton, Illinois.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
