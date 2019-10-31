HAMBURG — Thomas "Ed" Church, age 80, born Oct. 11, 1939 the son of Charles F. and Ola R. (Lauderdale) Church, died Oct. 25, 2019.

He married, Virginia M. (Mielke) April 17, 1971 in Hardin, Illinois. She survives. He is also survived by a two daughters, Mary E. Church of Hardin, Illinois and Christina M. (William) Reynolds of Jerseyville, Illinois; a son-in-law, William Reynolds of Jerseyville, Illinois; and five grandchildren, Davin, Max, Josie, Jaelyn, and Isabella.

Ed was employed and helped to manage the Devening Farms in Hardin and also worked for the Calhoun County Road Department.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Gress Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin will be in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice. Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.gresskallalandschaaf.com.