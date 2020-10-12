Thomas Crum

JERSEYVILLE — Thomas Stanley Crum passed at 2 a.m. peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

He was surrounded by family at the time of passing. Tom was a dedicated family man who was loved dearly and will be missed.

Tom was born on Feb. 2, 1938 in St. Bernice, Indiana, the son of the late Lawrence and Hazel Crum.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years Dorothy L. Crum; and children, Norman (Kimmie) Crum of Ohio, Coquocia Gover of Florida, Ronald Crum of Missouri, April (Steve) Mayerhofer of Illinois, and Danielle (Joseph)Brown of Illinois.

Tom was a retired maintenance supervisor at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, Illinois. Tom enjoyed Western movies as well as WWII documentaries.

He enjoyed lawn care and spending time with his family of which numbered 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

After graduating high-school, Tom served with the U.S. Army Finance Corp for three years and was honorably discharged.

Preceded in death were his brothers and sisters, James Crum, Larry Crum, Naomi (B.J.) Plog, and Evelyn Crum.

He was a member of Kane Baptist Church.

Memorial service for Tom Crum will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, at 6 pm. Jerseyville United Methodist Church.

1200 S. Liberty Jerseyville, Illinois, 62052.