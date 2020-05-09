ALTON — Thomas A. Embry, age 57, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home. He was born July 4, 1962, in Alton, the son of William Robert and Dorothy (Gilmore) Embry. He married Kimberly Dreith on Feb. 21, 1986 at Upper Alton Baptist Church and she survives. Thomas was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Alton. He loved music, baseball, and college football. Thomas enjoyed Star Trek, Elvis, and "That 70's Show." In addition to his wife, Kimberly; he is survived by two daughters, Dawn and Kenneth Strickland and Heather Embry and her significant other, Eric Chelf, all of Alton; his siblings, Sharon and John Bridgeman of Godfrey, Illinois, Rebecca and Terry Doyle of Alton, and Sandra Wilson of Bethalto, Illinois; a brother-in-law, David Dreith of Alton; his mother-in-law, Marjorie Fortado of Godfrey; five grandchildren, Summer Collman, Chloe Rardin, Michael Collman, Bailey Rardin, and Andrew Chelf; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Michael and William Jr.; three sisters, Linda, Carolyn, and Donna. A carcade visitation will be held Saturday, May 16, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A private family funeral service will be held following the carcade visitation with Pastor Brad Donoho officiating. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences may be made at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 9 to May 10, 2020.