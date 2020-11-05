1/
Dr. Thomas Evans Mitchell Jr.
1947-2020
REDONDO BEACH, CALIFORNIA — Dr. Thomas Evans Mitchell Jr., age 73, peacefully passed away on October 25, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Alton, on May 12, 1947 to Thomas E. Mitchell Sr. and Margaret A. Mitchell, both of whom have predeceased him. Thomas attended Alton Public Schools. He learned to play the trumpet and earned a position with Alton High’s Marching 100! He was a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and earned graduate degrees from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, and Howard University Medical School. As a youth, Thomas united with the Greater St. James Baptist Church of Alton, and maintained his membership until he left for his university studies. He married Monique Somerville and from that union was born two daughters; Tiffany Mitchell, MD of New York and Kirstie Mitchell of North Hollywood, California. After a divorce, Thomas and Monique still maintained a genuine friendship as co-parents. He completed his residency at the University of Southern California and chose to begin his practice in southern California. He left California to open a Pain Clinic in Hurricane, West Virginia. After a few years he decided to return to California where he practiced as an anesthesiologist for many years in Los Angeles. Thomas is survived by his daughters, a brother, Earl Mitchell of Redondo Beach, sisters, Bennetta Wagner (Anthony) and Jeannetta Mitchell of San Francisco and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. A memorial service is being held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Woods-Valentine Mortuary, 1455 N Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, California 91103.

Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020.
