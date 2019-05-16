FISHER

GODFREY — Thomas Lyon Fisher was born April 17, 1937 in Davenport, Iowa, the youngest son of Roy R. and Eula Lyon Fisher. He died suddenly on May 8, 2019 at the age of 82, at his home in Godfrey, Illinois, where he resided for many years. He attended Davenport Public Schools and graduated from Southern Methodist University with an MA in speech and drama.

Tom loved to sing, as did his entire family. Tom went on to Lewis and Clark Community College where he taught speech and drama until his retirement.

Tom is survived by an older brother, Edmond (Ted) Fisher of Cape Coral, Florida and many nieces and nephews.

Tom was a singing member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Alton, Illinois. A funeral mass to celebrate Tom's joyful life will take place on Monday, May 20 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 10 E Third Street, Alton. A reception will follow the service.