BETHALTO — Thomas Foster, 84, passed away 12:48 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at his residence.

Born in East Alton on Aug. 4, 1934, he was the son of Jabe and Bessie (Miles) Foster. A Korean War navy veteran, he served on the USS Roosevelt and USS Intrepid. He retired a clerk for the United States Postal Service in East Alton. He became a union truck driver before retiring a second time.

On Oct. 13, 1955 in Wood River, he married Mary Jane Harrop. She died Jan. 19, 2015.

Surviving are a son, Doug (Trudy) Foster of Meadowbrook; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Al Foster of Omaha, Nebraska.

His parents; wife; sister, Mary Laster; great grandson, James Foster; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Foster preceded in death.

His body was gifted to Washington University School of Medicine.

Memorials may be made in his honor to the Meadowbrook Volunteer Fire Department or .

Marks Mortuary in Wood River was in charge of arrangements.