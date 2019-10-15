RED BUD — Thomas S. "Tennessee Tom" Harbison, 80, passed away at 2:31 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Red Bud Regional Hospital.

Born Feb. 10, 1939 in Banner, Missouri, he was a son of William H. and Blanche (Hawkins) Harbison.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1956-1960. Tom graduated from SIUE with a Master's in Business Education degree. He worked as an assistant superintendent of transportation with Granite City Steel for 16 years, retiring in 1979. A motorcyclist since 1953, he was a past member of Outlanders M.C., as well as the Alton Eagles Aerie # 254, Delta Pi Epsilon, Parents Without Partners, and Metro East Social Singles. He was the first full-term elected President of the Bethalto Jaycees, and was a 12 year member of that organization. He also was a dedicated member of A.A. since 1983, holding various offices, including treasurer.

Survivors include two sons, R. Dean (Linda) Harbison of Waterloo and Steven (Regina) Harbison of Brighton; a stepdaughter, Christine Reinhardt of Bethalto; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Doris Hubler of Stevensville, Montana; brothers, Ronald (Sandy) Harbison of Troy, Illinois, Wayne Dale (Carolyn) Harbison of Vandalia, and Dennis Richard Harbison of East St. Louis, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James Harbison and William H. Harbison, Jr.

Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at Marine Cemetery, with full military honors.

The family would like to thank Red Bud Regional Care Center and Hospital as well as Family Hospice for the special care they provided for Tom.

