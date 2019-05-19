THOMAS L. HOWARD

WHITE HALL — Thomas L. "Butch" Howard, 71, of White Hall, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born August 26, 1947, in Carrollton, the son of Lloyd and Mildred Whitworth Howard Dunaven. He married Beverly Bateman on June 18, 1966 at the White Hall First Baptist Church, and she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters; Pamela (Robert) Ralston, and Lisa Howard (companion, Darrin Beard) both of White Hall; a granddaughter, Sara Ann Ralston; three step grandchildren, Deann Roberson, Jeanne (Marty) Turner, and Amber Goodall; seven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; three sisters, Patsy Brown of South Fulton, TN, Jean Martin of Jerseyville, and Sara Quade of New Douglas; and a brother, James Howard of Carrollton. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; a step grandson, Roy Ralston; a son-in-law, Andy Zeiner; two step grandsons, and an unborn granddaughter.

Tom was a very hard working man and an avid animal lover. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and maintaining the White Hall Cemetery.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Pinetree Cemetery in Patterson. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. Memorials are suggested for an Education Fund for his granddaughter Sara Ann Ralston. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com