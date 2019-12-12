JERSEYVILLE — Thomas Merlin Jones, 54, died at 5:18 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 after a brave fight with cancer.

He was born in Jerseyville, Illinois, on April 14, 1965, one of four children born to Russell Ray and Geneva (Foiles) Jones.

Tom was a 1985 graduate of Pleasant Hill High School, where he was a standout athlete on the Wolves football, basketball and track teams. He also went on to Illinois College in Jacksonville, where he participated on their football team as well.

Sports were a huge part of Tom's life, whether playing or as a spectator. He participated on numerous slow pitch softball leagues and bowling leagues around the area; and he was a fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars, St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues.

If it had anything to do with the outdoors, Tom was game. He had a passion for golf and the camaraderie that came with the game, and was a member of Westlake Country Club in Jerseyville. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting as well, but mostly just enjoyed being around family, friends, and simply enjoying life to the fullest.

Tom was raised in the Pleasant Hill/Nebo area, and was a member of the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Belleview, Illinois, and relocated to Jerseyville in 2005.

Professionally, he was employed through Labor Local 218, and worked at various locations throughout his life, but for the last several years was employed with Maul Excavating in Brighton, Illinois.

He married the former Brenda Yokem on Aug. 29, 1992 at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, and although not long enough, they were blessed with 27 years together.

Surviving are his wife, Brenda Jones of Jerseyville; his mother, Geneva Jones of Jerseyville; a brother and sister in-law, Ted and Lisa Jones of Fieldon, Illinois; two sisters and brothers in-law, Tina and Pat Woods of Brentwood, Tennesse, Tammy and Dale Elledge of Kampsville, Illinois; his father in-law, James Yokem of Pittsfield, Illinois; a brother in-law and sister in-law, Brett and Debbie Yokem of Ohatchee, Alabama.; nieces and nephews, Luke Woods, and his wife, Meredith of Nashville, Tennesse, Kyle Woods of Columbus, Ohio, Ray Becker of St. Louis, Missouri, Wyatt Jones, Kate Jones, Mary Jones all of Fieldon, and Alexander Yokem of Ohatchee, Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Ray Jones; and his mother in-law, Linda Yokem.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Hyland Smith officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the St. Anselm's Catholic Cemetery in Kampsville.

Memorials may be given to the St. Anselm's Catholic Cemetery in Kampsville or to the Jason Motte Foundation.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.