MORO — Thomas C. Kattelman, 79, passed away at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois. He was born on Feb. 27, 1940, in Pittsfield, Illinois, the son of the late William and Josephine (Meyer) Kattelman. He married Mary K. Houchins on Oct. 2, 1960, in Clarksville, Missouri.

Survivors include two daughters: Yvette Scott of Chesterfield, Missouri, Susette Russo and her fiancé: Doug Poole of Bethalto, a son and daughter in law: Kevin and Kim Kattelman of Alton, eight grandchildren: Kyle Kattelman and his wife: Kristie of Hoboken, New Jersey, Kristopher Kattelman and his companion: Angelia Thieret of Stillwater, Oklahoma, David Scott of St. Louis, Taylor Scott of St. Louis, Aaron Scott of St. Louis, Calvin Davis and his wife: Emily of Bethalto, Cole Davis of Alton, Anthony Russo of Edwardsville, two great granddaughters, a sister: Betty Yokem of Cedar Falls, Iowa, a brother and sister in law: James and Carol Kattelman of Cedar Falls, Iowa, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Thomas was employed as an operator at Amoco Refinery for over thirty years. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals, golfing, playing cards, and watching his grandkids play sports. He formerly attended the 1st Southern Baptist Church in Meadowbrook.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials are suggested to the and will be accepted at the funeral home.

