Thomas Lutes

TENNESSEE—Thomas D'Wight "Tom" Lutes, 44, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.

He was born on Jan. 11, 1976, in Alton, Illinois, to Gerald Lutes and Janet Lutes Ray.

Tom married his wife, Jennifer on March 17, 2005.

A 1993 graduate of Alpha Chapel Christian Academy, Tom was a big fan of the St. Louis Blues and Notre Dame athletics.

Survivors include his father, Gerald (Dorothy) Lutes; his mother, Janet Ray of East Alton; grandmother, Effie Dugan of Wood River, Illinois; wife, Jennifer Lutes; mother-in-law, Betty Delancey; brother-in-law, Wyatt Durham; sister, Peggy Lutes; special niece and nephews, Madison Durham, Landen Durham and Colton Durham; and his two Chihuahuas, Pickles and Louie.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Cecil Ray and Harold Dugan.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services will be private at Paynic Home for Funerals.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
